Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Lockdown an option but CM Uddhav Thackeray trusts citizens

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who on Friday visited the tribal-dominated Nandurbar district, admitted that lockdown was an option before the government amid rising Covid cases. But, he said, he had great expectations of complete cooperation from the people in combating the virus by following Covid norms.

In response to his call, said Thackeray, people were using masks but they also had to observe self-discipline to curtail the spread of the virus. He directed the administration to increase the pace of vaccination, especially in the rural areas.

Further, he said, a new virus strain had been detected in Maharashtra but its spread was contained. “However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the present rise in cases is due to the new strain,” he added.