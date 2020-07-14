Coronavirus in Maharashtra: IMA asks state govt to increase the supply of remdesivir and tocilizumab to at least 10,000 vials per day

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked the Maharashtra government to increase the supply of remdesivir and tocilizumab to at least 10,000 vials per day.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the estimation is based on IMA's analysis of the current scenario and the projected requirement. While talking to the leading daily, IMA president Dr Avinash Bhondwe said that that there are around 1 lakh active cases of COVID-19 in the state, out of which around 20,000 people need these injections. He further added that every patient needs six injections of remdesivir, which means Maharashtra needs 1.5 lakh remdesivir injections.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe also said that if there are 7,500 new patients daily, 1,500 would require the drug, which translates to 10,000 vials daily. He further said the supply of medicines is low as compared to the demand. While the FDA decision is welcome, there should be proper streamlining of the process of procuring medicine depending on demand.