Coronavirus in Maharashtra: IMA asks state govt to increase the supply of remdesivir and tocilizumab to at least 10,000 vials per day

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked the Maharashtra government to increase the supply of remdesivir and tocilizumab to at least 10,000 vials per day.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the estimation is based on IMA's analysis of the current scenario and the projected requirement. While talking to the leading daily, IMA president Dr Avinash Bhondwe said that that there are around 1 lakh active cases of COVID-19 in the state, out of which around 20,000 people need these injections. He further added that every patient needs six injections of remdesivir, which means Maharashtra needs 1.5 lakh remdesivir injections.
Dr Avinash Bhondwe also said that if there are 7,500 new patients daily, 1,500 would require the drug, which translates to 10,000 vials daily. He further said the supply of medicines is low as compared to the demand. While the FDA decision is welcome, there should be proper streamlining of the process of procuring medicine depending on demand.
Meanwhile, Mumbai's doubling rate for COVID-19 positive cases has increased to 50 days while the discharge rate stands at 70 per cent, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Chief on Monday.
While several parts of Maharashtra especially cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan region including Kalyan-Dombiwali, Thane, and New Mumbai are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases, a breather comes for Mumbai.
Speaking to ANI, BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said: "We are in total control of the situation. Although there is no need for complete lockdown in the city, we need to be get-going with our efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The Doubling rate of COVID positive cases have increased to 50 days now, which is the highest in the country. Subsequently, the discharge rate of infected patients is at 70 per cent now."
