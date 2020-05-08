Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Highest count of death reported in single day; total of 17,974 with 694 deaths

Forty-three new covid deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. It is the highest single-day death reported so far. Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, the single-day count of cases in the state crossed the 1,000 mark as it recorded 1,216 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive count to 17,974 with 694 deaths until now, as per a report released by the state public health department.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope in his facebook live said 1,362 COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 18,120. “The difference between the numbers is due to the non-reconciliation, out of the 826 patients shown in BMC as per the ICMR portal, 146 patients have not been included in the table above,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

Twenty-four deaths of 43 were recorded in Mumbai, seven in Pune, five in Vasai-Virar, two in Solapur city and one each in Akola, Palghar and Aurangabad city.

Health officials said after analysing 8,816 patients who are admitted in different hospitals, 5,228 patients (59%) are asymptomatic, followed by 3,209 (36%) patients have mild to moderate symptoms, 424 (5%) patients are serious and 236 (3%) of them have oxygen requirement. However, 92 of them (1%) are on ventilator support and the remaining 96 patients are in the ICU for other reasons.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai recorded 692 new cases, for a total of 11,219 cases so far, and the death toll rose to 437, with 25 deaths on Thursday.