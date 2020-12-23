Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Govt releases guidelines for Christmas 2020; here is the full list

After imposing a night curfew across all municipal corporations in the state till January 5, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has on Wednesday released guidelines for Christmas 2020. In the wake of a new coronavirus variant detected in the United Kingdom, the state government is extra cautious and has asked the administration to remain vigilant.

Here is the full list of guidelines for Christmas 2020:

1. Christian brothers and sisters should celebrate this year's Christmas in a simple way.

2. A prayer meet should be held in the church in the presence of a maximum of 50 people. Care should be taken that the church will not be crowded in any way at that time and social distancing will be maintained.

3. The church should be disinfected. Masks and sanitizers should be used.

4. During the festival, Christmas tree and miniature statues depicting scenes from the life of Jesus are kept in the church. Appropriate measures should be taken to follow the rules of social distancing and hygiene.

5. A maximum of 10 choristers should be included in the choir. Social distancing should be followed using different mics at that time.

6. Shops/stalls should not be set up outside the church.

7. Citizens above 60 years of age and children below 10 years of age should avoid going out and celebrate the festival at home. Online masses should be organised for them.

8. Avoid large gatherings or crowds in public places or on the streets.

9. Religious/cultural events or processions that attract crowds in any way should not be organized.

10. Fireworks should not be set off. Rules regarding noise pollution should be strictly adhered to.

11. Thanksgiving Mass which is held in the church during midnight on December 31, should be held at 7.00 pm or earlier.

12. To prevent the outbreak of Covid-19 virus, it will be mandatory to strictly follow the rules prescribed by the Government Relief, Rehabilitation, Health, Environment, Medical Education Department as well as the concerned Municipal Corporation, Police, Local Administration.