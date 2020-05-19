Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Gadchiroli green zone no more, three found positive in Naxal-hit district

The naxal infected Gadchiroli district has exited from the Green Zone category after three quarantined persons tested positive at a government medical college and hospital laboratory in Nagpur on Sunday.

Three workers, including two tribals, had reached Gadchiroli district in trucks on May 15. They were immediately shifted to the isolation ward of the district hospital. Additional Health Officer Vinod Mashakhetri said the three tested were asymptomatic.

He further informed that the trio, along with others, were quarantined as they had arrived from another district. They were prohibited from mingling with people.

Two persons were from Kurkheda and another was from Chamorshi ashramshala-converted-quarantine centres. They are in the age group of 20 years to 24 years of age. Their samples were collected on May 16.

As a precautionary measure, nearly 80 persons were quarantined at Chamorshi, of which 15 were sent for testing.

The health department officials did not rule out the detection of a few more COVID-19 cases, as they have travelled from Mumbai, which is in the red zone.