Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Full list of hospitals and labs where you can get tested in Mumbai

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in India rose to 271 on Saturday, which has raised concerns that the country could face a serious outbreak of the virus.

On Saturday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases, rose to 271 in India. As of 9 a.m., data put out by the Union Health Ministry, out of the 271 cases, 22 were discharged and cured of the virus across India, four have died, while 231 people still remained active.

On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, with 11 new cases detected overnight among several foreign-returned persons. While one case is from Pune, 10 are detected in Mumbai, including three who are 'first contact' afflictions with no history of foreign travel, sending alarm bells ringing among the health authorities.