Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Full list of hospitals and labs where you can get tested in Mumbai

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in India rose to 271 on Saturday, which has raised concerns that the country could face a serious outbreak of the virus.
On Saturday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases, rose to 271 in India. As of 9 a.m., data put out by the Union Health Ministry, out of the 271 cases, 22 were discharged and cured of the virus across India, four have died, while 231 people still remained active.
On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, with 11 new cases detected overnight among several foreign-returned persons. While one case is from Pune, 10 are detected in Mumbai, including three who are 'first contact' afflictions with no history of foreign travel, sending alarm bells ringing among the health authorities.
With rise in number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said seven more laboratories will come up across the state for testing suspected novel coronavirus cases. Tope told reporters that soon KEM, JJ Hospital and Haffkine Institute will get the testing facilities. Similar laboratories will come up in different parts of the state, he added.
Here's a list of hospitals and labs where one can get tested for coronavirus in Mumbai and Maharashtra:
Mumbai: Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
Mumbai: NIV Mumbai Unit
Mumbai: Seth G S Seth Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai
Maharashtra: Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
Maharashtra: Armed Forces Medical College, Pune
