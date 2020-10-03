Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Fadnavis requests CM Uddhav to prevent Remdesivir's hoarding, black marketing

Mumbai: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and requested him to prevent hoarding and black marketing of life-saving Remdesivir injection for COVID-19 patients.

The BJP leader stated that Maharashtra is seeing an average rise of around 20,000 coronavirus cases and 450 deaths due to infection every day.

"The state is witnessing a scarcity of Remdesivir injection. Due to this, high demand and unavailability of the injection are making the situation worse for poor people," Fadnavis stated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 15,591 new coronavirus cases, which took the total case count in the state to 14,16,513, the health department said.

With 424 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 37,480. On the other hand, 13,294 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 11,17,720.

There are 2,60,876 active cases in the state, while 69,60,203 people have been tested so far. The recovery rate in the state is 78.91 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.65 per cent.

At present, 21,94,347 people are in home quarantine and 29,051 people in institutional quarantine.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are: Total cases 14,16,513, New cases 15,591, Death toll 37,480, Recoveries 11,17,720, Active cases 2,60,876, People tested so far 69,60,203.