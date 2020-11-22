Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Ensuing 8-10 days crucial, hints DCM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: In view of the rising coronavirus cases, especially post-Diwali, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has undertaken a district-wise review of the situation, before it takes a decision on imposition of further curbs or a fresh lockdown.

“We are speaking to relevant departments. The situation in Maharashtra will be reviewed over the next 8 to 10 days. After that, a decision will be taken on lockdown,’’ he said.

To a specific question on whether there will be another lockdown, Pawar said, "It will depend on the situation. So, it is not appropriate for me to make an announcement right now. If I say anything, people will get upset. The decision will depend on the rate of growth in infection and the Covid caseload.’’

Pawar warned that citizens should not be complacent. ‘’Don’t be under the impression that a patient who has recovered from Covid-9 will not test positive again. A vaccine is yet to reach the market and till then everybody has to adhere to norms and especially avoid gathering in public places,’’ he said.

Pawar’s statement comes at a time when the number of cases per day is veering close to 5,000 in the last few days. Nashik district, for instance, witnessed a dip in cases over a period of time but after Diwali there has been a sudden spurt.

The Sangli district guardian minister Jayant Patil has also expressed concern over the daily spike. Each day, about 50 to 70 cases have been detected since November 17, as against 28 cases on November 16.