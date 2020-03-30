Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Dy CM Ajit Pawar demands Rs 25k cr package from Centre

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday sought a Rs 25,000 crore package from the Centre for the state due to health and economic crises looming against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Pawar, also the state's finance minister, made the demand in a letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Centre's state incharge Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

He said the Centre should clear dues of Rs 16,654 crore under various heads.