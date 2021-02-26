Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday

With a surge in COVID-19 cases, curfew has been imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday, informed M Devender Singh, Collector, Yavatmal on Friday.
The coronavirus is showing a concentrated spurt in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and the infection is slowly getting transmitted to other places like Pune and Mumbai, a senior state health official has said.
If not controlled, it can spread to otherstates in the country, Dr Subhash Salunke, technical adviser to the Maharashtra government on COVID-19 outbreak, told reporters here on Wednesday night.
The official, who received a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Tuesday, also said the state could have done much better as far as vaccination is concerned.
Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of over four months, health officials said.
The state has so far reported a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases, as per official figures.
"It is very difficult to say whether this is a second wave, but the virus is showing a concentrated spurt in some areas like Vidarbha, starting from Nagpur, Amravati till Aurangabad (located in Marathwada region)," the official said.
Now, the virus is slowly getting transmitted to other districts like Pune and Mumbai, he said.
"If we do not control it, it will spread to other states in the country. Whether it will spread 100 per cent, nobody is sure, but yes, it has the potential," he said.
On reasonsbehind thespike in COVID-19 cases in some districts of Vidarbha, he said there are three factors -- the first one is the virus, its structure, mutations and capacity of transmission, the second factor is the person who harbours the virus and transmits it to others, and third is the environment, weather, housing structure and pollution.