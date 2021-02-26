Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday

The coronavirus is showing a concentrated spurt in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and the infection is slowly getting transmitted to other places like Pune and Mumbai, a senior state health official has said.

If not controlled, it can spread to otherstates in the country, Dr Subhash Salunke, technical adviser to the Maharashtra government on COVID-19 outbreak, told reporters here on Wednesday night.

The official, who received a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Tuesday, also said the state could have done much better as far as vaccination is concerned.

Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of over four months, health officials said.