Coronavirus in Maharashtra: COVID warriors now 8% of cases in Mumbai

Mumbai: While a canteen boy working at Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, two nurses at the hospital, who had contracted the virus earlier, have now recovered, officials said. The swab test results of the contacts of the canteen boy are awaited, said BMC officials.

The canteen boy’s contacts have already been traced and screened. Three of his high-risk contacts were found to be symptomatic and have been quarantined. On April 10, a nurse from Nanavati Hospital tested positive. Following this, another nurse too tested positive.

We screened all other staff and no others were found symptomatic, and no one was quarantined. In case of the canteen boy, three of his contacts showed symptoms and hence have been quarantined. The two nurses who tested positive earlier have recovered now," said a spokesperson for Nanavati Hospital.

Meanwhile, 26 more healthcare workers of Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, have tested positive, , taking the total number of affected doctors and staff to 82, making the hospital a hotspot.

All 26 have been isolated. Over 170 healthcare givers in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes across the city have been infected in a month, accounting for 8% of Mumbai’s positive cases.

As per sources, Wockhardt Hospital had collected swab samples of more than 270 staffers and sent these to Kasturba Hospital for testing. Some nurses, who had earlier tested positive, were isolated in private hospitals, where they recovered and subsequently tested negative.

In a second round of testing, however, they tested positive again. “All 26 had tested negative in the first round, but in the second round, they all tested positive, following which they have been re-isolated,” the source said.