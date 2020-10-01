Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Covid-19 deaths cross 37,000-mark

The Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra has crossed 37,000-mark on Thursday, with 394 fatalities being reported increasing the total count to 37,056. Similarly, the total number of COVID patients being discharged has crossed 11 lakh-mark, with 16,104 being recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 11,04,426 so far.

The state Covid-19 toll has also breached 14 lakh-mark on Thursday, with 16,476 new cases. The total count is 14,00,922 now.

Mumbai has also recorded 2,352 corona cases and 43 deaths, increasing the progressive count to 2,07,494, with 8,969 fatalities. Of the 394 deaths, 229 are from the last 48 hours and 103 are from last week, while the rest 62 deaths are from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 98 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 87 in Pune, 68 in Nagpur, 44 in Kolhapur, 34 in Nashik, 28 in Latur, 17 in Aurangabad and 15 in Akola, while three deaths were from other states.

As the state has observed a comparative decline in Covid-19 cases in the past few days, casualties are yet to come down. It has reported close to 12,000 casualties alone this month. Till September 30, the total casualties reported has gone up to 11,717, which means on an average, 390 deaths per day this month.

If compared with previous months, in August, the state had reported 9,589 deaths, whereas in July, June, May, April and March, the casualties reported were 6,988, 5,638, 2,286, 449 and 10 respectively. The state still has the highest death count across the country with Tamil Nadu second at 9,453.

So far, a total of 68.75 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20.69 per cent were positive. There are 21.74 lakh, people, in-home quarantine and over 28,720 in institutional quarantine.