Coronavirus in Maharashtra: After three months, state records more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra on Friday reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time after more than three months, indicating a worsening pandemic situation.

As many as 6,112 fresh cases were reported during the day, most of them coming from Akola, Pune and Mumbai divisions, said an official of the state health department.

The state had reported more than 6,000 cases in a single day on October 30 earlier, and the numbers had dropped steadily thereafter.

With 6,112 cases on Friday, caseload in the state rose to 20,87,632, while 44 fatalities took the death toll to 51,713, the official said.

Of 44 deaths, 19 occurred in last 48 hours, 10 in the last week while 15 had taken place before that, he said.

Mumbai city and surrounding region is the biggest contributor to COVID-19 cases. But since February 12, Akola city and district and Amravati city and district have recorded noticeable spike.