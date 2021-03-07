Coronavirus in Maharashtra: After five months, state reports over 11,000 new cases on March 7

After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health department said.

On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.

Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections.

Mumbai city's case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added.

As against 11,141 new infections during the day, 6,013 people were discharged, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 20,68,044, the department said, adding the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 93.17 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.36 per cent.