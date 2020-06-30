Coronavirus in Maharashtra: After 4 days, number of new cases in state drops below 5,000-mark

Mumbai: After four successive days of recording 5,000-plus new corona cases daily, there was a seven per cent drop in new cases on Tuesday although the number of deaths, at 245, was the second-highest single day toll so far. On June 23, there were 248 deaths reported in the state.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 4,878 cases, taking the progressive count to 1,74,761, with 7,855 deaths until now.

“Ninety-five of the 245 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, while 150 deaths are from last month, which have been updated to the progressive count on Tuesday,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 893 corona cases and 93 deaths in the city on Tuesday, bringing the total count in the city to 77,658, with 4,556 deaths until now. The mortality rate for the city is 5.61 per cent.

“Thirty-six of the 93 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, while 57 were from the previous period. However, 79 patients had co-morbidities,” said Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC.