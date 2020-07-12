Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 7,827 cases, State crosses 2.5 L mark

With 7,827 new corona infections and 173 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the number of cases in Maharashtra crossed the 2.5 lakh-mark on Sunday, at 2,54,427. The tally of active cases as on July 12 stands at 1,03,516.Sunday's number is the third-highest single-day spike and the fourth time that 7,000-plus cases have been reported in a single day in the past 11 days. The death toll across the state is currently 10,289, with a mortality rate of 4.04 %.Meanwhile, 3,340 patients have been cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of total cured and discharged people across the state to 1,40,325.

The recovery rate dropped marginally to 55.15% on Sunday, from 55.55% on Saturday, Of the 173 fatalities reported on Sunday, 44 were in Mumbai, 37 in Pune, 8 each in Palghar and Nashik, 6 in Aurangabad, 3 in Solapur, Nanded and Jalna, 2 each in Raigarh, Dhule and Jalgaon and one each in Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Akola and Gondia.In Mumbai, 1,263 new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of Covid-19 infections to 92,720. "1,263 Covid-19 cases, while 1,441 discharged and 44 deaths reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. The curve is rising but on a different chart - the recovery rate. We are still working on improving the doubling rate and bringing down the number of cases," said a senior BMC official.The total number of cases in the city is now at 92,720, including 64,872 recovered, 22,556 active cases and 5,285 deaths.

The BMC further informed that five new infections were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,375. As many as 38 new cases have been recorded in Dadar while Mahim saw a rise of 10 cases on Sunday, the civic body said.The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane division) has recorded total 7,281 deaths till date, while 4,475 new cases were reported on Sunday, pushing the total number of cases to 17,3060. In Thane city, cases have touched 61,869, including 1,646 fatalities. It has become the second worst-hit district after Mumbai. Pune district had 39,125 cumulative cases and the death toll rose to 1,097 on Sunday from 1,060 on Saturday.

Another division where the number of cases is rising rapidly is Nashik, which has recorded 742 deaths and 15,534 cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 392 deaths and 9,741 cases. Akola division has registered total of 162 fatalities till date, with 3,694 cumulative cases so far.

Kolhapur has reported 70 deaths till date and 2,847 cases, while Latur division has 76 fatalities and 1,837 cases. Nagpur division had registered 26 deaths and 2,707 cases as on July 12. Chandrapur and Bhandara continued to be the only two districts across the state with zero deaths.As on July 12, there were 26,86,150 people in home quarantine and 2,47,801 in institutional quarantine.