Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 72 more SRPF troopers test positive for COVID-19

In an alarming development, 72 more troopers of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) posted in Gadchiroli tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday, officials said here.

The test reports of these 72, from a battalion of around 600 who joined duty last week, came out COVID positive on Saturday and they have been sent into quarantine.

Besides, the district already has another 42 SRPF men, 87 Central Reserve Police Force jawans and two Border Security Force personnel who have tested positive, totalling to 203.

Another 2-3 troopers have recently recovered from coronavirus and are preparing to resume normal duties as per the protocols, said the official.