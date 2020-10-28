Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 6,738 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday; 8,430 recover, 91 die

Mumbai: The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rose to 16,60,766 with the addition of 6,738 cases on Wednesday, a state health department official said.

The fatality count in the state reached 43,554 after 91 persons died due to the infection, he said.

A total of 8,430 patients were discharged during the day, which took the tally of recovered persons to 14,86,926, the official said.

With this, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,29,746.

Mumbai city reported 1,354 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,54,240, while its death toll rose to 10,196 with the addition of 31 latest fatalities.

Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 2,502 new cases, which took its total count to 5,77,078. A total of 17,835 people have died so far in this region, the official said.

The number of cases in Pune division stood at 4,21,903 and deaths at 9,456, while Nashik division's cumulative case tally reached 2,22,299 and death toll mounted to 4,204, he said.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,08,354 cases and 3,628 deaths, Aurangabad division 61,033 cases and 1,551 deaths, Latur division 68,422 cases and 2,018 fatalities, Akola division 52,053 cases and 1,231 deaths, Nagpur division 1,46,499 infections and 3,485 fatalities, the official said.

There are 2,120 patients from other states, who are receiving treatment here, of whom 146 have died so far.

The state has so far conducted 87,68,879 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 16,60,766, new cases: 6,738, death toll: 43,554, discharged: 14,86,926, active cases: 1,29,746, people tested so far: 87,68,879.