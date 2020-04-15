Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 5 Thane cops test corona positive

Thane: Five policemen from Thane city have tested positive for COVID-19 and 57 policemen from three different police stations under the jurisdiction of Thane commissionerate were put in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Health officer from Thane Municipal Corporation said: "Four more new cases of coronavirus came in Thane on Wednesday. Taking the total number of positive patients to 91.

DCP Avinash Ambure, Thane Zone 5, said: "Total fifteen policemen have been placed in quarantine centre in Ghodbunder road, Thane. Another 40 odd samples of policemen have been sent for testing and the report is awaited.” Thane police sources said that out of five positive policemen cases, one is a senior police inspector and one is an assistant inspector.

Meanwhile, Thane police faced with police personnel's crisis across the three different police station. Thane police said: "We have called policemen from Thane police headquarter to fill the temporary void despite of quarantined policemen at all the police station".

There is now an issue of manpower in every police station. The policemen who have been quarantined shall wait for 14 days before resuming their duty. Once their quarantine period is over, they shall be brought back to their duty," said a senior police officer.