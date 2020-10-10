Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 35-year-old IAS officer dies of COVID-19 in Pune

Pune: A 35-year-old IAS officer Sudhakar Shinde died of COVID-19 on Friday, authorities at a private hospital here said.

Shinde was working in Tripura. The 2015-batch IAS officer who hailed from Maharashtra had recently returned to his home in Parbhani district on leave.

The official, who was being treated at a hospital in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra, was shifted to Pune but was declared 'brought dead' on arrival at Ruby Hall Clinic here on Friday afternoon, they said.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to condole the officer's death.

(With inputs from PTI)