Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 30 students, one teacher from Palghar ashram school test positive for COVID-19

An official from the taluka medical office told PTI that the cases came to light after a couple of students displayed symptoms of the viral infection earlier this week. Of the 193 students from Nandore Government Ashram School, 30 tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, he said, adding that one of the teachers from the facility has also contracted the infection.

According to the health department, infected children and the teacher are currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 treatment centre in the district, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, all schools, colleges, hostels and private schools in Palghar District have been asked to remain shut till further orders. "All government schools, colleges, hostels and private schools in Palghar District to remain closed till further orders," Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, as many as 79 persons, including students, teachers and other staff, of three ashram schools in Jawhar tested positive for coronavirus last week.

