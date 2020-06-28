Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 150 police personnel test positive in last 48 hours

"In the last 48 hours, 1 death and 150 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra Police. The total number of positive cases rises to 4,666 and the death toll is at 57," said Maharashtra Police.

With 1,59,133 COVID-19 cases under its belt, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 67,615 active cases while 84,245 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 7,273 in the state.