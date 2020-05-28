Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 131 police personnel test positive in just 24 hours; total cases now 2,095

Well, coronavirus has hit Maharashtra quite hard. The state has reported over 56,000 cases so far. The situation is so bad now that over 2,000 personnel of the state police have tested positive.

Two police personnel have died and 131 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among Maharashtra police personnel, taking the total coronavirus cases in the force to 2,095.

"In the last 24 hours, 131 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra Police has risen to 2,095 with the death toll at 22," Maharashtra Police said in a statement.

Novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 22 police personnel in Maharashtra so far, an official said on Thursday. Seventy-five officers and 822 constabulary-rank personnel have recovered from the infection so far, he said.