Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 131 police personnel test positive in just 24 hours; total cases now 2,095

Well, coronavirus has hit Maharashtra quite hard. The state has reported over 56,000 cases so far. The situation is so bad now that over 2,000 personnel of the state police have tested positive.
Two police personnel have died and 131 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among Maharashtra police personnel, taking the total coronavirus cases in the force to 2,095.
"In the last 24 hours, 131 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra Police has risen to 2,095 with the death toll at 22," Maharashtra Police said in a statement.
Novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least 22 police personnel in Maharashtra so far, an official said on Thursday. Seventy-five officers and 822 constabulary-rank personnel have recovered from the infection so far, he said.
According to the official, there were 254 incidents of assault on the police staff during the lockdown, and so far 833 people have been arrested in connection with these cases.
Earlier, with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing among the state police, Armed forces are being deployed in the state. Eight companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) reached Maharashtra.
While 5 companies -- each with 120 highly-trained personnel -- will be deployed in the city, five others will be deployed across the state.
The CAPFs meant for Mumbai are 3 companies from the CISF, and 2 from CRPF, which will be part of 20 companies sought by the state for deployment during Ramzan-Eid and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Out of the total cases, 897 police personnel have recovered from the infection.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country with 56,948 reported cases and 1,897 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
