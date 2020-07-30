Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 11,147 cases overtakes Mexico tally

Maharashtra on Thursday added 11,147 new COVID-19 cases to its case count -- the first time the number of new cases in a single day have crossed the 11,000-mark in at any state. The state also surpassed Mexico, the sixth most affected country in the world, in terms of COVID-19 cases reported so far.

The total number of cases reported in the state increased to 4,11,798 cases, surpassing Mexico’s count of 4,08,449 cases. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,729, with 266 patients succumbing to COVID-19 on Thursday.According to the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai reported 1,233 new cases and 53 deaths on Thursday, increasing the progressive count to 1,13,187 with 6,297 deaths so far. However, only 20,211 are active cases, with more than 86,385 recoveries (nearly 76%) till date.