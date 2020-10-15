Coronavirus in Maharashtra: 10,226 new Covid-19 cases in State; Death toll crosses 41K

The Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra has crossed the 41,000-mark on Wednesday, with 337 fatalities being reported on Thursday, pushing the tally to 41,196. Meanwhile, the state reported 10,226 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, takinging the number to 15,64,615 till now.



Mumbai witnessed 2,119 new infections and 46 Covid-19 deaths, taking the total count to 2,36,725, with 9,598 deaths so far. The recovery rate of the city has now increased to 86 per cent, while the Covid fatality rate is still above 4 per cent.



The trend of comparatively fewer fresh cases has continued for the third week. New cases have not crossed the 22,000 figure per day since September 17, when 24,619 cases were reported. The highest single-day spike in the last month went up to 24,886 cases on September 11, whereas in the 11 days of this month, the sharpest single day rise was recorded at 16,476 cases on October 1.



However, Covid-19 casualties are not reducing as expected. Maharashtra still has the highest number of casualties across the country. State’s case fatality rate (CFR) remains unchanged and has recorded 2.64% since the last many days. It is at second position after Punjab in the country.

Senior health officials said that they are not getting enough cooperation from the people and pointed out two reasons behind. “Either people are irresponsible or they are scared. They are afraid that if found positive, don’t know where they will be taken by the local authorities. In reality, the situation is different. Check the experience of people who have stayed at Covid Care Centres for treatment. Trust me, there is no reason to worry. The earlier you will come for treatment, the earlier you will be cured. A delay will not only lead your life into danger, but also of your family members as they will also get infected. People attaining 100 years of age were also cured as they were admitted well in time,” he said.