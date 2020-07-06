Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: List of all private hospitals, NGO's and helpline numbers

On Sunday, 1,878 people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the count of cases to 42,420, the Thane district administration said in a medical bulletin.

Out of the fresh cases, Kalyan-Dombivali reported the maximum 482 cases, followed by Thane city-373, Mira Bhayandar-303, Ulhasnagar-251 and Navi Mumbai-191. The remaining cases were reported from other civic limits in the district.

So far, Kalyan-Dombivali has reported 9,086 coronavirus cases, Thane city-10,731, Navi Mumbai-7,793 Mira Bhayandar-4,314, Ulhasnagar-2,810, Bhiwandi Nizampur-2,319, Ambernath-2,200, Badlapur-973, and Thane rural-2,194.

Kalyan-Dombivali has till now also reported 140 deaths, Navi Mumbai-244, Mira Bhayandar-162 and Thane city-402. The remaining fatalities have been reported from other civic limits.

Here's all the important information you need to know if you live in Kalyan-Dombivli:

Private and Government hospitals that treat infected patients:

Private Hospitals:

Holy Cross Hospital - Near Nutan Vidyalay, Karnik Road, Kalyan (West)

BAJ. R.R. Hospital - MIDC, Near Pendharkar College, Dombivli (East)

Neon Hospital - Padle Village, Kalyan Shill Road, Dombivli (East)

Government Hospitals:

Railway Hospital, Kalyan – Valdhuni, Kalyan (West)

Bai Rukhminibai Hospital Kalyan - Behind Dr. Ambedkar Udyan, Opposite Fish Market, Kalyan (West)

Shastrinagar General Hospital - Kopar Road Dombivli (West)

Health and Family Welfare NGO in Kalyan-Dombivli:

Mahima Mahila Mandal - AWMPSK, AASTHA PROJECT, BLD 225/A, TRIMURTI COMPLEX, OPP. ASHOKA HOTEL, KALYAN ROAD BHIWANDI, DISTRICT THANE, MAHARASHTRA 421305

Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra

Toll Free Helpline No: 104/1075

Control Room No: 020 – 26127394 (State), +91-11-23978046 (National)

State Helpline Email ID: ssumaharashtra@gmail.com

Kalyan-Dombivli Health Department details:

Dr Mr Raju Lavangare, Medical Health Officer, Head Office Shivaji Chowk Kalyan (West)

Telephone No: 02512204304

Email ID: moh.kdmc@gmail.com

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who visited some areas of Thane district on Sunday, told reporters that civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were not financially strong and had to depend on the state government and private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The government should immediately pay attention to these civic areas and provide them assistance, including infrastructure, funds and manpower, said the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

The coronavirus test results should be made available within a day as against the present time of four to five days, he said while expressing concern over the "mismatch" between the number of patients and facilities available in various parts of Thane district.

