Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 27

Maharashtra on Tuesday notched a record 97 deaths, up by 21 over the previous high of 76 fatalities recorded last Tuesday (May 19).

The latest death toll includes a whopping 72 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone, besides 2,091 new cases which were reported from across the state on Tuesday. This comes to roughly one death every 15 minutes, and an average 87 new cases recorded every hour.

The state has been recording 50-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients daily for the past 10 days now. The previous highest figure of infections was 3,041 cases on May 24.

Meanwhile, Kalyan and Dombivli region on Tuesday reported 21 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 825. According to Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), 280 people have also been cured and discharged from the hospital so far.