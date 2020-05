Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 25

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50,000-mark on Sunday on account of 3,041 new detections, the highest in the single day. The overall death toll in the state has gone up by 58, including 39 from Mumbai, to 1,635.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane rose to 5,387 after 309 more people tested positive for the disease in the Maharashtra. Out of the total cases, Thane municipal limits have so far reported 1,891 cases, Navi Mumbai-1,561, Kalyan- Dombivali-730, Mira Bhayander-489, Thane Rural-267, Ulhasnagar-156, Badlapur-153, Bhiwandi-82, and Ambernath-58.