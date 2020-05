Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 24

Maharashtra reported 2,608 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 47,190.

Sixty COVID-19-related deaths were also reported in the state during the day, taking the death toll to 1,577. 42 of these deaths took place since Friday evening, while 18 deaths had taken place in the last two weeks. 821 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 13,404.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 727. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recorded 18 deaths.