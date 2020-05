Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 22

Despite a 60-day-long lockdown, COVID-19 cases continued to rise unabated in Maharashtra. The state recorded as many as 2,345 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 41,642. With 64 fatalities due to the pandemic reported during the day, 41 of them in the worst-hit city of Mumbai, the death toll in the state rose to 1,454.

The twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli saw the highest jump in Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 48 new cases reported on Thursday. This took the death toll to 17 and total number of positive cases to 642.