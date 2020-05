Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 21

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,250 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths, including 41 in worst-hit Mumbai, taking the overall tally to 39,297 and the number of fatalities to 1,390.

This was the fourth consecutive day when the state has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases. Of the 65 new deaths, 41 fatalities are reported from Mumbai, 13 from Pune city, 3 from Navi Mumbai, 2 each from Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Ulhasnagar and Aurangabad city.

Kalyan-Dombivli saw the highest jump in Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 38 new cases reported on Monday. With the addition of new cases and one death, the total positive cases in KDMC have reached 568 and the death toll now stands at 12.