Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of May 18

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest figure of new Covid-19 cases - 2,347 - and the second highest figure of 63 deaths - exactly 60 days after the first COVID-19 death was recorded in Mumbai on March 17.

This comes to a staggering surge of roughly 98 new cases every hour in the state and a death rate of roughly 1 fatality every 22 minutes, as the state entered Lockdown 4.0 till May 31.

In the meanwhile, the twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli saw the highest jump in Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with 42 new cases reported on Sunday. The newly infected people include six children and five elderly patients.The total cases in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) jurisdiction is 500. The city also saw one death due to infection, taking the death toll to 11.