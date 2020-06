Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 9

The total number of cases in the twin city rose to 1,499, while the death toll has increased to 42. Of the 1,499 in Kalyan-Dombivli, 629 patients are currently under treatment, 819 have recovered and discharged.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra fatalities again shot past the 100 mark with 109 deaths, while the tally in Mumbai city crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday. The state on Monday recorded 109 deaths, marking an increase of 18 over Sunday's two-digit toll of 91, besides 2,553 new Covid-19 cases.