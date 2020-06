Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 8

29 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli city on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,432, including 40 deaths.

Of the 1,432 cases across the twin city of Kalyan-Dombivli, 572 patients are currently under treatment, 812 have recovered and have been discharged.

PRO, Madhavi Phophale Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said, "The total 57 percentage of COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged so far".