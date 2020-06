Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 28

Kalyan-Dombivli on Thursday reported 436 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 5,309. The twin city's has recorded total 101 deaths till date.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,318 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 1,59,133. The State Health Department said in a bulletin that 167 deaths were reported today. "Out of these 167 deaths- 86 occurred in the last 48 hrs and rest 81 are from the previous period," the bulletin said. The total count of cases stands at 67,600. With 4430 patients discharged today, the number of such patients has gone up to 84,245.