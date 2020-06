Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 26

Kalyan-Dombivli on Thursday reported 326 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 4,515. The twin city's has recorded total 91 deaths till date.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases again jumped sharply from Wednesday's highest of 3,890 to a new peak of 4,841 on Thursday while the deaths in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) shot past the 5,000 mark to 5,065. The state's fatalities again catapulted from the June's lowest of 62 to 192 on Thursday, down from the previous day's highest death figure of 248 on Tuesday.