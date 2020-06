Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 21

Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday reported 242 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total count to 3,257. The twin city's has recorded total 71 deaths till date.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday notched single-day high of 3,874 coronavirus cases -- up from peak 3,827 a day earlier -- even as state capital Mumbai recorded its new high of 136 deaths in a day out of total 160 fatalities in the state.

The state's death toll shot up from 142 a day earlier to 160 -- down by 18 from the previous peak of 178 recorded on June 15, health officials said here. With this, the state's death toll climbed to 5,984 and total corona cases shot up to 128,205, with a recovery rate of 50.04 per cent, the highest in the country.