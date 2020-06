Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 20

Kalyan-Dombivli on Friday reported 236 new cases of coronavirus. The twin city's has recorded total 69 deaths till date.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday notched its highest number of Covid-19 cases at 3,827 - outstripping Thursday's 3,752, while Mumbai recorded 114 deaths, the highest on a single day till date. The state death toll again shot up from Thursday's 100 to 142, but down by 36 from the previous peak of 178 recorded on June 15.