Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 17

Kalyan-Dombivli on Tuesday reported 155 new cases of coronavirus. The twin city's has recorded total 57 deaths till date. Currently, Kalyan-Dombivli has 1,278 active cases and 1,093 infected patients have already been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,409 Covid-19 deaths, with the state toll touching 5,537. The state also recorded 2,701 new patients adding to a total of 113,445 cases to date. On the positive side, a total of 1,802 fully cured patients returned home today, taking the number of those discharged from 56,049 to 57,851 now.