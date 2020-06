Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 16

Kalyan-Dombivli has so far reported 2,063 cases and has recorded total 55 deaths till date. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,07,958 in the state. A total of 120 patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday in the State, taking the death toll to 3,950.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 1,395 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths reported in Mumbai on Sunday. "The total number of cases in the city is now at 58135, including 28,959 active cases, 26,986 recovered/discharged and 2,190 deaths," BMC said.