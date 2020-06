Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 14

Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday reported 160 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 2,063. The twin city's has recorded total 55 deaths till date.

Maharashtra on Saturday had some respite as the number of Covid-19 deaths fell to 113, though the number of new cases continued to be on the higher side as 3,427 more patients tested positive.

Maharashtra's 113 Covid-19 deaths were down by 39 from its record high of 152 on Thursday, but recorded its third-highest single-day new cases at 3,427 -- down by 180 from the highest 3,607 on May 11.