Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 13

Kalyan-Dombivli on Thursday reported 185 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 1,911. The twin city's has recorded total 55 deaths till date.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Friday crossed the one lakh-mark, a grim milestone, with the tally reaching 1,01,141 as 3,493 new patients came to light, the state health department said. The death toll rose to 3,717 with 127 new deaths being recorded. 1,718 patients were discharged after recovery during the day, taking the number of recovered patients in the state to 47,796, the health department said in a release.