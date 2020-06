Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones issued by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as of June 11

Kalyan-Dombivli on Wednesday reported 77 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 1648. The twin city's death toll rose to 50 after it reported four new deaths on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded new highs on the Covid-19 dashboard - 149 deaths and 3,254 cases - with the highest 97 fatalities in Mumbai and the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli notching its first death. The state's death toll of 149 marks an increase of 10 over the previous high of 139 notched on June 5, while 3,254 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Wednesday.