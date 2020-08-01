Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: After going missing from quarantine centre, COVID-19 patient found dead in a creek in Dombivli

On Friday, a COVID-19 patient, who went missing from a quarantine centre, was found dead near a creek in Dombivli West.
According to a report by Mid-Day, 53-year-old Ravi Shankar More was a key maker, committed suicide due to depression. The 53-year-old was resident of Motha Gaon in Dombivli West and was brought to the BHP Savlaram Mhatre Sports Complex, Manpada in Dombivli East, for quarantine on July 20.
The civic officials had sent him home on July 28 as did not have COVID-19 symptoms, but he returned the next day and complained of breathing problem. On July 30, the More's son called him but got no response. More's son rushed to the quarantine centre, but couldn't locate him. The family then filed a missing person's complaint at Manpada police station.
On the same day, the police found More's body in a creek at Vishnu Nagar in Dombivli West. The Police suspect that COVID-19 took a toll on More's mental health and that is why he took his life by jumping into the creek.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 10,320 new cases on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,22,118, while 265 fresh deaths - 53 of them in Mumbai - raised the toll to 14,994, the state Health department said.
A statement from the Health department said 7,543 patients were also discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the viral infection. As many as 2,56,158 COVID-19patients have been discharged so far in the state, it said. The recovery rate in the state is now60.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 3.55 per cent, the statement said. There are 1,50,966 active cases in the state, where the number of people tested so far stood at 21,30,098, it added.
