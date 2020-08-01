Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: After going missing from quarantine centre, COVID-19 patient found dead in a creek in Dombivli

On Friday, a COVID-19 patient, who went missing from a quarantine centre, was found dead near a creek in Dombivli West.

According to a report by Mid-Day, 53-year-old Ravi Shankar More was a key maker, committed suicide due to depression. The 53-year-old was resident of Motha Gaon in Dombivli West and was brought to the BHP Savlaram Mhatre Sports Complex, Manpada in Dombivli East, for quarantine on July 20.

The civic officials had sent him home on July 28 as did not have COVID-19 symptoms, but he returned the next day and complained of breathing problem. On July 30, the More's son called him but got no response. More's son rushed to the quarantine centre, but couldn't locate him. The family then filed a missing person's complaint at Manpada police station.