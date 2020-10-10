Coronavirus in Kalyan and Dombivli: Recovery rate improves to 90 per cent

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) recovery rate has improved to 90 per cent, while the death rate has decreased to below 2 per cent. According to a health official, the recovery rate of KDMC is highest, while the death rate is lowest compare to other Corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"The improvement in the recovery rate has been noticed since last month, as from 85 per cent it has improved 90 per cent, at present. Whereas, the positivity rate is an average of 17%, only 1.5 lakh of the city’s 18 lakh population has been tested till now," informed an official, from KDMC health department.

While the fluctuation in the daily number of cases has been noticed between 200 -500 cases since the last one month. Since the pandemic situation, KDMC was observed as one of the worst affected corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan region after Mumbai, with maximum number of positive patients daily identified in the twin city.

According to the official, more than 48,958 positive cases have been reported till now within the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli. The civic body hopes that the door to door survey being conducted under the 'My Family My responsibility' campaign will help identify those with symptoms.