Coronavirus in India: List of hospitals to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India rose to 43 on Monday after one case each was reported from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that no deaths have been reported yet.

According to official figures, till Monday 43 samples tested positive out of the 3,003 samples. 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened so far at different airports.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday via its official Twitter handle shared an email address and a helpline number for the people to inquire about any health-related query. The helpline number is 011-2398046 and the email address is novc2019@gmail.com.

Along with the helpline number and the email, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also gave a list of 52 COVID-19 testing laboratories across different states and union territories in India. It is also noted that an additional 57 laboratories have been provided with Viral Transport Media and swabs for sample collection.

There are two COVID-19 testing laboratories in Maharashtra - Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Mumbai and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College in Nagpur.

Also, in order to spread awareness, a special coronavirus mobile phone caller tune was launched by all telecom operators with basic infection prevention messages played when a caller dials-out. Over 117.2 crore subscribers of BSNL, MTNL Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are being progressively reached out to through SMSs and Call Backs.

A total number of 3,831 deaths have been reported worldwide till Monday after coronavirus broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Other than China, Iran and Italy are the countries which have been affected the most.