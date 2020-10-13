Coronavirus in Dharavi: 10 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on October 13

Mumbai: A day after reporting five COVID-19 cases, which were the lowest in over a month, Dharavi slum on Tuesday added ten new infections, taking its tally to 3,346, a Mumbai civic body official said.

2,882 of the 3,346 patients have already been recovered from the viral infection, he said, adding that the densely-populated slum colony is left with 162 active cases.

The last time Dharavi reported the lowest number of cases was on September 7 when it added five infections.

The slum sprawl, once a COVID-19 hotspot, reported fresh cases in double digits on most of the days in September.