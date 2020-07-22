Coronavirus in Bhayandar: This building in twin-city sets up isolation unit in premises; see pics

Toeing the lines of their Mumbai counterparts, the members of a housing society have set an example in the twin-city by taking it upon themselves to save their residents from the possible ordeal in quarantine centers and isolation centers.
The Om Sundaram Co-operative Housing Society in Bhayandar has converted the office space of its residential complex into a two-bedded isolation facility, in case any positive patient is detected in their building. The office also has attached toilets.
Local legislator Geeta Jain who supported the initiative inaugurated the isolation facility on Wednesday. This is said to be the first such initiative taken by a housing society in Bhayandar. Such facilities for asymptomatic or for those with mild symptoms are allowed, provided conditions and guidelines put forth by the health authorities pertaining to the well-being of patients and the safety of other residents are followed.
“The move will minimize the load on the already overburdened healthcare infrastructure by helping in fighting the shortage of beds, ambulances, etc,” said Jain.
Health officials were unaware of any such facility but lauded the efforts, which according to them was permissible in accordance with guidelines laid down by the government authorities. Apart from procuring thermal guns, oxy-meters, sanitisers, and other medical essentials, society has opted to take the beds on a hire basis by giving security deposits.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)