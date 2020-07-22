Coronavirus in Bhayandar: This building in twin-city sets up isolation unit in premises; see pics

Toeing the lines of their Mumbai counterparts, the members of a housing society have set an example in the twin-city by taking it upon themselves to save their residents from the possible ordeal in quarantine centers and isolation centers.

The Om Sundaram Co-operative Housing Society in Bhayandar has converted the office space of its residential complex into a two-bedded isolation facility, in case any positive patient is detected in their building. The office also has attached toilets.