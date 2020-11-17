Coronavirus in Aurangabad: With 65 new COVID-19 cases in district, tally rises to 41,662

Aurangabad: As many as 65 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while one died of the infection in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of latest cases and casualty on Monday, the district's COVID-19 tally reached 41,662 and the toll stood at 1,119, the official said.

At least 82 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 39,987, he said, adding that the district currently has 556 active cases. Of 65 fresh infections, 45 were detected within Aurangabad city limits and 20 were reported from rural areas, the official said.