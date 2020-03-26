Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Amid rising demand, 100 distilleries, over 500 manufacturers permitted to produce hand sanitisers

The Centre has asked the distilleries and sugar mills to maximize the production of hand sanitizers. It has granted permission to 100 distilleries and more than 500 manufacturers to produce hand sanitizers across the country in a bid to tackle the present shortage.

The Centre has asked the state government authorities including Excise Commissioners, Cane Commissioners, Drug Controllers and District Collectors to remove bottlenecks in supply of ethanol/extra neutral alcohol to manufacturers of hand sanitizers. They have been asked to give permissions/licenses to the applicants including distilleries who intend to manufacture hand sanitizers. This is needed in order to maintain demand and supply when the demand of sanitizers is increasing day by day amidst coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Distilleries/sugar mills which can produce hand sanitizers in bulk have been motivated to produce hand sanitizers and they have been asked to work in three shifts to maximize their output.